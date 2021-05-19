Where in Georgetown is an official address as listed?

Dear Editor,

I saw a notice in the weekend papers.

It advises that a lawyer has moved to:

216 South Road Georgetown.

This to me raises several questions.

Recall the issue about “delivery” still before the courts.

If I file official documents from that address is it legal?

My memory tells me that North Road, South Road, Regent Road are all in the Bourda Ward (GT).

North Street, Regent Street, South Street in the Lacytown Ward.

Have there been official gazetted changes??

Only asking.

LA Camacho