Hetmyer, Sinclair in WI T20 provisional squad for home series -no room for Shepherd, Paul, Narine, Powell

Shimron Hetmyer and Kevin Sinclair were both named in an 18-man provisional T20I squad named by Cricket West Indies’ selection panel yesterday.

While Sinclair made his debut against Sri Lanka recently, Hetmyer will be making a return alongside Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas.

Hetmyer, Cottrell and Thomas all lost their International retainer contracts earlier this month following the assessment period of April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2021. Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the Caribbean side with his deputy, Nicholas Pooran.

Notably absent from the list are Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Brandon King and Rovman Powell.

According to CWI, this squad was named for the three home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

Each series will have five T20I matches.