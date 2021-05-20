Health ministry mulling extended hours for city vaccine sites

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony yesterday stated that the Ministry of Health is considering extending the operating hours for vaccination sites in Georgetown.

This disclosure was made during the minister’s daily COVID-19 update where he stated that the health authorities are mulling that option to see whether more persons will come forward to receive a vaccine.

“We are considering and as of this weekend we will be implementing extended hours of work here in George-town, so we want to go about 8pm in the night,” he said, adding that it will begin as an experiment with the hope that more persons would come forward.