Keep animals off the road for their own safety

Dear Editor,

This is not an unorthodox subject matter as this has been in the news a long time. It is disheartening to see animals crisscrossing on our busy roads. Most times the animals on our roads are unattended by their owners. It is inherently wrong in two counts, namely, it is unfair for the drivers to face this daily ordeal and some occasions it is fatal. On the other hand, it is unfair for the animals to be in this dangerous zone and should they be killed, they die a painful death. Animals, such as, horses, cows, and sheep and including dogs obstruct traffic during the wee hours of morning and afternoon. Drivers have to maneuver in order to dodge these animals. It is detrimental and fatal at nights and on rainy days when visibility is low. As we know, some drivers speed but not all the road accidents are due to speed. Some instances, persons of goodwill do assist in corralling unattended animals off the road. As I appeal to drivers to be careful on our roads, I kindly urge authorities to take this matter seriously so that human lives are protected and saved at all cost. I also kindly urge animal owners to keep animals off the road for the safety of the animals.

Sincerely,

Jerri Dias