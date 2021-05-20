GFF’s protest with FIFA’s disciplinary committee

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) General Secretary Ian Alves said yesterday that the GFF’s formal protest to FIFA on the ineligibility of Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Boucard in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March was with FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

Alves made the disclosure yesterday during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport.

According to Alves, FIFA has officially responded to the GFF’s formal protest of May 14 adding that the disciplinary committee will adjudicate on the matter.

“FIFA has responded to us and it’s with their disciplinary committee. They will deal with the matter. It’s now with their disciplinary committee and I don’t know where they will be heading with that. They responded on the 14th of May, acknowledging receipt of our official protest and it’s with their disciplinary committee,” Alves reiterated. Asked if a timeline on a pronouncement was established by FIFA, Alves responded, “There is no timeline at the moment from FIFA; they said they will contact us in due course if they need additional information.”

The GFF had officially submitted a formal protest to FIFA regarding the ineligibility of Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Boucard in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

“The GFF believes Boucard was ineligible for selection as a registered intermediary and, as such, that any points secured by Trinidad and Tobago during any related FIFA World Cup qualification matches should be forfeited,” a press release from the GFF stated.

“Following an extensive investigation and careful consultation with its legal team, the GFF has sent its written evidence to FIFA and urged the global governing body of football to consider its case,” the GFF release added.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has been accused of fielding an ineligible player in the form of Boucard, 36, by the Puerto Rico football authorities during their FIFA World Cup Qualifier. According to the report from Inside World Football, the TTFA registered Boucard as plying his trade for English sixth-tier unit Maidstone United despite records to the contrary.

Boucard did not feature against Guyana in a match which was won by a comfortable 3-0 score by the ‘Soca Warriors’. However he did feature against Puerto Rico, making an appearance in the 85th minute of their 1-1 stalemate. It was revealed by Inside World Football that Boucard was registered as a player intermediary [agent] with the English FA, despite the latter expressly prohibiting an agent from competing in the elite professional and semi-professional realms of the sport.

Under FIFA rules, all conflicts of interest with intermediaries – or agents – must be avoided. Intermediaries cannot have any contractual relationship with a national football association. Under English Football Association rules, players cannot be registered intermediaries.