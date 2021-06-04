GFF protest to FIFA of ineligibility of Trinidad and Tobago international player dismissed

The Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) formal protest to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) regarding the ineligibility of Trinidad and Tobago international Andre Boucard in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, was officially dismissed.

The confirmation of the dismissal of Puerto Rico and Guyana’s protest was published in the Trinidad Express Newspaper one week prior. It was also confirmed on the Trinidad and Tobago Wired868 website.

According to the Trinidad Express, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opted against opening a case against the ‘Soca Warriors’ for utilising Boucard against Puerto Rico in March, adding that the Puerto Rican Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed the world governing body’s decision.