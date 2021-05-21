Nineteen-year-old to be sentenced for killing Supenaam youth

Nineteen-year-old former labourer, Richard Harrichand, now awaits sentencing for the 2019 killing of Supenaam Essequibo youth, Clive Osborne, 17.

Harrichand had been initially indicted with the capital offence, but indicated to the court through his attorney, his desire to plead to the lesser count of manslaughter.

When his case was called on Tuesday before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Suddie, the accused admitted guilt—accepting—that he unlawfully killed Osborne on June 8th, 2019.

Justice Singh has deferred sentencing to June 2nd, 2021 to facilitate the presentation of a probation report.

The state is being represented by Prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.