Top Cop orders ‘swift’ probe of fatal shooting of robbery suspect

Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie has ordered that an investigation into the fatal shooting of robbery accused Peter Headley by a cop be “swiftly” concluded.

Headley was fatally shot while being taken to the Providence Police Station.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the investigation be concluded swiftly and the results made public. As soon as we have that information we will forward same,” Deputy Director of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Stan Gouveia said yesterday when asked for an update on the investigation.