Probe of May fatal shooting of robbery suspect by police still incomplete

The case file in relation to the death of robbery accused Peter Headley, who was shot by a policeman four months ago, will “soon” be forwarded for legal advice, Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie said on Wednesday.

Asked by Stabroek News for an update on the shooting during a press conference on Wednesday, Hoppie said that he recently contacted Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), retired Justice William Ramlal who indicated to him that the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) Chambers shortly for legal advice.

Over the past few months the police have been silent on the investigation even though they had promised to release the findings once the probe was completed.