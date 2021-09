The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday said that two more persons who were infected with COVID-19 have died.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the latest fatalities are a 60-year-old man who was unvaccinated and a 70-year-old female who was fully vaccinated. They were both from Region Four. They both died while receiving care at a medical facility, increasing the total number of deaths in Guyana to 703.

Thus far, 78 persons have died in the month of September.