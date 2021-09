President says there will be thorough probe of Boston killing

President Irfaan Ali says that there will be a thorough and impartial investigation into the killing of Dartmouth businessman, Orin Boston, who was shot by a police officer during a reported anti-crime operation at his home more than a week ago.

“I have already made it very clear that there will be an impartial investigation. That the police would have to act professionally. We are going to support a thorough investigation,” Ali said.

It is unclear what this “impartial” investigation will be.