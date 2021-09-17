Dartmouth businessman was shot once – autopsy

With Dartmouth tense and protesters still on the main road, the police yesterday again vowed that there will be an “impartial and professional” probe of the killing of businessman Orin Boston who was shot once by a cop early Wed-nesday morning.

Boston sustained a single gunshot wound, an autopsy confirmed yesterday. Stabroek News was reliably informed that the autopsy revealed that Boston died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries to the chest. The autopsy was performed by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

Up to last night, the police had not released the findings of Boston’s autopsy. Sources told Stabroek News that a single warhead was extracted from Boston’s body. According to the sources, Boston was shot once but the bullet travelled to other parts of his body causing injuries to several organs including his lungs.