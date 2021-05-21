Trinidad to get vaccines from St Vincent, Bermuda

(Trinidad Express) An additional 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines have been donated to Trinidad and Tobago from St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Bermuda.

This according to Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, Dr Amery Browne who spoke at a post Cabinet media briefing yesterday afternoon.

Browne said that 16,000 vaccines were donated from St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

The vaccines were picked up by an air guard flight from Trinidad on Thursday morning. The donation, he said, was a result of diplomatic works between the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and St Vincent Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves.

The batch of vaccines are set to expire at the end of June. These, Browne said, will be received by the Ministry of Health.

“I am pleased to announce an additional development with respect to vaccine acquisition. We have benefited from a generous donation of AstraZeneca vaccines by the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A flight using a C-26B aircraft departed Trinidad and Tobago this morning, arrived in St Vincent this morning, was sufficiently loaded with these AstraZeneca vaccines and it has just landed at the Piarco Airport with vaccines to be immediately received and properly managed by our health authority” he said.

“This was the result of significant diplomatic work and communication between the highest levels of respective heads of Government…. The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom affairs has also been significantly involved and I have been working very closely with my counterpart in St Vincent. These vaccines will expire at the end of June,” he said.

In addition to this, he said, 8,000 vaccines are set to be donated to Trinidad and Tobago from Bermuda early next week. Browne said confirmation of the donation has been set but details are being worked out.

“We also had some further good news last night. The Prime Minister has been centrally involved in these discussions. Bermuda has also indicated that they are donating 8000 it could be a little bit more AstraZeneca vaccine. The details of the conveyance of those vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago are being finalized as we speak. We anticipate they will be within our jurisdiction very early next week. This is in addition to the diplomatic work that resulted in 100,000 Sinopharm WHO approved vaccines which arrived on Wednesday morning, we have an additional 16,000 AstraZeneca that arrived this afternoon and 8000 further AstraZeneca that will arrive early next week,” he said.

Vaccine donations from the United States to Caricom and to Trinidad and Tobago, he said, looks promising.

“By now it is in the public record that we are working assiduously in pursuit of positive details associated with the announcements coming out of the White House and the Biden Administration in the United States Government. What I can say at this point is the feedback and signals that we have been receiving have been extremely positive for Caricom as a whole and for Trinidad and Tobago in particular. As further details come to hand, we will be certain to share them,” said Browne.