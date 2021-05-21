The Diaspora website is woefully outdated

Dear Editor,

I read about the upcoming inaugural diasporan event this week and went to the website of the Guyana Disapora Project (GDP) at http://guydproject.minfor.gov.gy/about-mgd, to get more information. I want the Diaspora initiative to be successful this time around. How-ever, I have always been skeptical of successive Governments’ commitment to real Diasporan involvement and always believed they are talkers and don’t really want Diaspora involvement; they want Diasporan monetary contribution to the GDP. Governments love Diasporans for their foreign lobbying support and campaign contributions. We have always been long on rhetoric and short on substance.

To date, there has been no meaningful, sustained diaspora structures or key diasporan appointments in the diplomatic arena or in the top levels of government. Notable Diasporans such as Dr. Vishnu Bisram, Vishnu Mahadeo, Dr. Asquith Rose, Charles Sugrim and even Dr. Tara Singh should have formal appointments as active Diasporans. Hopefully, the May 22 upcoming event may show a break with the past and usher in a serious effort on the new government’s Diasporan commitment. However, those in charge must start by fixing the Guyana Diaspora Project website because that’s where people go first for information. Somebody fell asleep at the wheel because the website is woefully outdated and in a mess. Who is minding the store there? So here is my contribution to the cause.

Under “Latest News,” and “Events,” there is no mention of the May 22, 2021 event. Under “News” there is a 2012 article Launch of Guyana Diaspora (GUYD) Project, September 2012, in New York, and there are articles from 2018 and 2019. Under “Vacancies,” there is nothing. Most of the links do not work. Under the link, “Diaspora groups, associations and organizations, register here”: the link is not clickable. For “take the survey,” the survey does not work. Under, “Guyana Diaspora: How to get involved. Help us to learn more about your interest. Please fill and submit the form below, our representative would be willing to facilitate your request,” the link does not work. Under, “Private and Public Sector: How to Participate. If members of the public and private sectors wish to discuss the possibility of supporting the GUYD project, Follow this link to the Feedback page to post a comment or query to GUYD,” you get “can’t find the server.”

Under “Donor community: How to participate if members of the donor community wish to discuss the possibility of supporting the GUYD project, Follow this link to the Feedback page to post a comment or query to GUYD,” the contact form does not work. Under “Contact: Use the form below to contact us (insert_ajaxcontactid=72),” the link does not work. Under, “Useful Links,” when you click on “Minis-try’s Remigration Scheme,” and “The Guyana Office for Investment – Investment Guide,” you get “404 we are sorry, but the page you are looking for does not exist…” Under, “Useful Documents,” when you click on “Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry – An Investor’s Guide to Doing Business in Guyana,” there is a 2014 document with forewords from Clinton Urling and Donald Ramotar. The funniest one is when you click on the “Ministry of Amerindian Affairs,” link you get, “This website may be impersonating “WWWW>moaa.gov.gy” to steal your personal or financial info.” Same for “Ministry of Natural Resources.” The link for “Ministry of Health” also is a “404” error. So GDP, please get your act together so we may take you seriously.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall