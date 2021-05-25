Jagdeo says expelled directors of concrete company not welcome in country

Richard Austin Shamlin and Ian Charles Jones, the Directors of Superior Concrete who had verbally abused Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and his team when they carried out a surprise visit to their operation site, will not be allowed back in Guyana to conduct business, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has announced.

“The company is welcome here but not these two people who believe they can disparage this country and act illegally, they are not welcome here,” Jagdeo told a press conference last Friday.

Jagdeo stated that government welcomes the investment and urged the company to be compliant with all regulatory processes before resuming operations. Against this background, he disclosed that requests made by the company to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and G-Invest for concessions have been put on hold until all regulatory processes are followed.