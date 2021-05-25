Two more die from COVID, 105 new cases recorded

Guyana’s COVID-19 deaths yesterday increased to 361 as two more persons who tested positive succumbed.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the latest fatalities are a 69-year-old man from Region One and an 86-year-old man from Region Nine. They both died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, some 105 new cases were reported which increased Guyana’s total case count to 16,235. These new cases came after some 758 more persons were tested thus increasing the total number to date to 146,412.