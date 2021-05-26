PM asks Slowe, Conway to show cause why they shouldn’t be removed from Police Service Commission

Retired Assistant Commissioners of Police, Paul Slowe and Clinton Conway have been asked by Prime Minister Mark Phillips to show cause why the charges of fraud leveled against them should not result in their removal from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“It has been brought to my attention that you have been charged with the offence of conspiracy to defraud…and placed before the Georgetown magistrates court (where) the matter remains pending…I hereby direct that you show cause in writing why I ought not to advise…that you be removed from the office of a member of the [PSC] as a result thereof,” the letter to Conway reads.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, Conway acknowledged receipt of the letter seen by this newspaper and said that a similar letter was sent to Slowe. Attempts to reach Slowe were unsuccessful up to press time.