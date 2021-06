President suspends members of Police Service Commission -tribunal to inquire into claims

President Irfaan Ali has suspended all five members of the Police Service Commission (PSC) including its Chairman, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe with immediate effect pending an investigation.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that letters were dispatched to the members yesterday afternoon informing them of the decision.

The four other members of the PSC are retired Assistant Com-missioner of Police, Clinton Conway, Claire Jarvis, Michael Somersall and Vesta Adams.