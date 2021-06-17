Former barber gets three death sentences for murder of woman, two sons

Three death sentences were yesterday handed down against Abishai Caesar who was convicted on May 28 for the 2012 murders of Anna Catherina businesswoman Jennifer Persaud and her two sons: Afridi Bacchus and 18-month-old Jadon Persaud.

Justice Sandil Kissoon had deferred sentencing of the former barber to yesterday to facilitate the presentation of a probation report. The murders were committed during a robbery at the woman’s Sea View, Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara home between September 21 and September 22, 2012,

The probation report was read to the court yesterday and was in favour of the father of five who it says was regarded as mature and respectful by prison authorities. He had started anger management classes but did not complete them due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Caesar’s attorney, Rachael Bakker asked that the court keep in mind that Caesar had had a favourable probation report.