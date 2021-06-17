Judge finds Jagdeo defence ‘unreasonable’, upholds $20m libel judgment for Ferguson

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has been unsuccessful in his application to set aside the $20M default judgment he had been ordered to pay former government minister Annette Ferguson who had sued him for libel.

In a ruling yesterday afternoon, Justice Sandra Kurtzious upheld her earlier ruling granting Ferguson judgment in default of Jagdeo’s failure to file his defence on time, in the suit she had brought against him.

In addition to the $20 million sum, Jagdeo has incurred an additional debt of $75,000 in court costs which he now also has to pay over to Ferguson.