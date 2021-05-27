St Cuthbert’s Mission residents stranded as rain washes away sections of trail

Hundreds of residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission situated off the Linden/Soesdyke Highway are stranded after sections of the trail leading to their village were washed away following heavy rainfall in the area.

The community’s toshao, Timothy Andrews, alleges that faulty culvert work may be the cause.

Andrews yesterday posted a video to his Facebook page showing water gushing through a section of the road that was washed away. The section of the damaged road is in the vicinity of the Two Brothers area along the trail. The toshao in speaking with this newspaper said that the particular section that was washed away yesterday first broke away two weeks ago. As such it was decided by the contractor that a culvert would be installed to allow the water to be drained. The culvert was installed within the last two weeks but yesterday’s rains washed it away.