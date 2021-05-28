No bail for ‘Demon Skull’ on chain snatching charge

A Sophia resident who allegedly stole a woman’s jewellery was on Tuesday remanded to prison.

The accused, Darrel Glasgow, also known as ‘Demon Skull,’ of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, was arraigned before Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that Glasgow on March 19th, 2021, at Regent Street, Georgetown, stole a gold chain valued at $460,000 and one gold ring valued at $30,000 from Neikisa October.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison to await trial.

The court heard that on the day in question, October was walking along Regent Street when she observed that she was being followed by the accused. In the vicinity of Acme Photo Studio, he allegedly pulled off of her chain. The ring was attached to the chain.

The matter was reported and Glasgow was later arrested and charged.