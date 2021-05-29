Cops probing suspected double murder at Coomacka

The police are currently investigating a suspected double murder at Coomacka Mines, Region 10.

The deceased have been identified as Leonard Reece, 58 years, unemployed of

Three Friends, Coomacka Mines and Ronald Wong, 36 years, who is said to be of unsound mind and has special needs.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that during the month of April 2021 Ronald was released from prison after being convicted of attempted murder.

After being released he went to live with his uncle Leonard who would usually cook for him on a daily basis.

Maurice Reece of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines who lives in industrial Area Mackenzie, Linden received a phone call about 01:30 hours from his niece Marlyn Lyckerish via cellphone who told him that his nephew Ronald had chopped his brother Leonard.

Maurice then called his brother in law Walter Reece via cellphone who related the same story to him.

He subsequently went to the Mackenzie Police station and made a report, the police said.

The chairman of Three Friends, Coomacka Mines who lives about two houses away from Leonard, mentioned that on 2021/05/29 about 01:15 hours while she was asleep at home she was awoken by sounds from Leonard’s house. She immediately went out on her verandah where she saw a person by the name of Elvis jumping through the eastern window from Leonard’s house and who shouted twice in a loud tone of voice saying “murder”.

She immediately raised an alarm and other neighbours came out and went over to Leonard’s house where the gruesome discovery was made.

Leonard’s body was seen with several wounds covered in blood in the said building in a black boxer pants, while Ronald’s body was also found in a paddle boat in the river with several wounds laying face down.

The scene is still being processed, persons are currently being interviewed and statements are being taken.