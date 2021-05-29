Fire destroys Patentia house

A fire of an unknown origin yesterday destroyed a house at Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

The house, located at Lot 442 Skull City, Patentia, and belonging to Carmin Harris, 43, went up in flames at about 12.30 am on Friday.

According to the police, a neighbour reported that he was in his house when he heard dogs barking. Upon looking out, he saw the entire house engulfed in flames.

The LaGrange Fire Station was contacted but the fire tender was unsuccessful at accessing the scene due to its location.

However, a bucket brigade was formed and the fire was eventually put out.

Investigations are ongoing.