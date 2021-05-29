Public urged to submit concerns over Exxon’s proposed Yellowtail well

As it prepares for the crafting of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its fourth oil well here, ExxonMobil’s local affiliate has begun public consultations and scoping sessions with the public and is urging persons to share their concerns before the June 5th closure for receipt of feedback.

If approved, the Stabroek Block Yellow-tail Project will join the Liza-1 well which is in operation and the Liza-2 and Payara which are being developed.

“The questions and comments here are to help determine the terms of reference for the Yellowtail Project…the 28 days comments period ends June 5th so please send in what you want to see captured in the EIA,” Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) local Public and Government Affairs Spokesperson Janelle Persaud told an online consultation forum on Thursday evening.