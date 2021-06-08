Poor turnout at consultations on Exxon’s proposed fourth well

The first in-person, public scoping consultations on Friday to guide the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for ExxonMobil’s planned Yellowtail Development saw a poor turnout.

While there were about 15 persons present at the forum held at the Umana Yana, Kingston, the majority represented the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the company.

Virtual consultations on the contours of the EIA had been held prior to Friday’s session. ExxonMobil’s local affiliate had urged persons to share their concerns before closure of receipt of feedback which was Saturday, June 5th 2021.