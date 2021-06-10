Civil society group tenders range of questions to EPA over Exxon’s proposed fourth well

Over one hundred persons from a broad swathe of society have sent a detailed submission to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with a number of questions they want answered in the impact assessment to be done for ExxonMobil’s fourth proposed oil well here – Yellowtail.

Among the questions they want answered in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is if the US oil major will be held to the same standards of its home country and how the company intends to comply.

“The questions in the public submission cover climate impact, harm to the ocean, the danger of a well blowout, flaring, noise, discharges into the ocean, and whether Esso has the financial resources to carry out Yellowtail and safely decommission the wells when production stops,” a release from the environmental group A Fair Deal for Guyana A Fair Deal for the Planet states.