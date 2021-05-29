South African Morris boosts Tridents, Hasaranga headed to Patriots

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Tridents have further strengthened their squad ahead of their Caribbean Premier League campaign with the acquisition of South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

The 34-year-old was one of the final pieces of the puzzle for the 2019 champions, and joins experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, 22-year-old inexperienced Pakistan batsman Azam Khan, former India Under-19 star Smit Patel and virtually unknown 19-year-old Afghan leg-spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari, as the other overseas players signing this week for the August 28 to September 19 tournament in St Kitts and Nevis.

Shafiqullah was one of the stars of last year’s Under-19 World Cup but like Azam, has precious little experience and none at international level.

They will line up alongside Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, the other overseas player announced last week.

Morris could prove a critical signing for Tridents, however, especially with the excellent form he showed during the now suspended Indian Premier League.

The right-arm seamer claimed 14 wickets from seven matches for Rajasthan Royals, an effort that left the franchise fifth in the eight-team table and just outside the playoff places.

All told, Morris, who has not featured for the Proteas in two years, has taken 289 wickets from 230 T20 games.

Tridents have also opted for beleaguered West Indies white ball fast bowler, Oshane Thomas, who has been ruled out of international duty in recent times due to loss of fitness and form.

The 24-year-old took a single wicket from three matches for Jamaica Tallawahs last year and was not retained by the franchise.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have also boosted their ranks with the inclusion of exciting Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who starred in the three-match T20 series against West Indies last March with eight wickets.

The 23-year-old joins 19-year-old Afghan batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz who already has a One-Day International in three matches, along with the South African pair of Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen.

With the veteran West Indies pair of Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo on their roster this year, along with Sherfane Rutherford who has moved from Guyana Amazon Warriors, the host franchise could present a viable threat.

Meanwhile, St Lucia Zouks have snatched up Australian batsman Matthew Wade while reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders have signed former West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul.

Trinidadian Rampaul, who turns 37 this year, is now poised to make his first appearance in the CPL for four years. His last T20 game at any competitive level was two years ago.

SQUADS:

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS – Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.

JAMAICA TALLAWAHS – Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Permaul, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.

ST LUCIA ZOUKS – Faf du Plessis, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph.

ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS – Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua da Silva.

BARBADOS TRIDENTS – Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thissara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiquallah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS – Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.