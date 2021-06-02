Essequibo man gets 15 years for raping 11-year-old

Convicted in April on two counts of raping an 11-year-old girl, Essequibo resident Adriane Sewdeen was on Friday sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Gino Persaud who had granted a deferral for a probation report.

On April 1st, a jury unanimously convicted Sewdeen on the first count of raping the child between June 1st and 30th of 2018— and a majority verdict of 11-1 for again raping the child, the very next month—on July 9th.

The trial proceedings were held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court in Essequibo.

The state’s case had been presented by Prosecutor Lisa Cave.50