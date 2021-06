A Rasville man was recently released on bail after he pleaded not guilty to stealing from two men.

Ravon Clarke, 20, of Lot 8 Rasville stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charges read to him.

It is alleged that Clarke on May 14, 2021 while at Hunter Street, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, stole eight lengths of angle iron valued at $93,600 and 3 steel rods valued at $6,885 for a total value of $100,485, property of Mark Vieira.