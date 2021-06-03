Mr. Harmon is singing a new tune from his previous incarnation when he was a willing collaborator seeking to oust me

Dear Editor,

I have noticed over the past few days in social media, predominantly, articles and videos referring to the time the former Granger Administration openly interfered in the work of the constitutionally insulated Public Service Commission (PSC) in their attempts to dislodge me from the Chairmanship. Having regard to the period, I believe it is incumbent upon me to bring clarity to several issues being peddled as I recognised they are being used as a pretext to obfuscate what really transpired.

It is common knowledge that around March 2016 I was summoned to the then Ministry of the Presidency where I met with former President David Granger and the then Minister of State, now Opposition Leader, Mr. Joseph Harmon. At that meeting, Mr. Granger told me he had not wanted blood on his carpet as he insisted I resign as PSC’s Chairman. I refused, telling the then President that he had no right to instruct me as a Constitutional office holder, and at that point the meeting ended. In retrospect, it was a sign of things to come.

After the meeting and on my return to my office, I received a correspondence from Mr. Harmon informing me that I had been interdicted as the PSC’s Chairman. It was my belief Messrs. Granger nor Harmon had any right to influence or discipline me in my role as PSC’s Chairman. I attempted to continue to function, however, further instruction was given to the Secretary not to let me enter the Commission’s building to occupy my office. This instruction came from the Minister of State, Harmon through his Permanent Secretary Department of Public Service, Mr. Brotherson. Having been denied access to my office and facilities as Chairman, it rendered me incapable to discharge my responsibilities. It is alleged that the denial stemmed from instructions emanating from the highest office of the land. I was also vilified in certain sections in the media with the April 19, 2016 Guyana Chronicle headline screaming “Govt wants Duncan out”.

Commission Member Mr. Mohamed Akeel got sick in 2016 and was not attending meetings of the commision. The commission was only left with two members, Mr. Patrick Yarde and Ms. Patricia Went, both of whom were nominees from the GPSU, Mr. Yarde then elected himself the Chairman of the Commission and then proceed to occupy my office, while my matter was still engaging the court’s attention. From there on, Mr. Yarde and Ms. Went then manipulated the entire Public Service, many persons were removed from office. One such case was the removal of the Deputy Solicitor General Prithima Kissoon from the AG Chambers. Most of these actions by the Commission can be deemed illegal because there was no quorum of the Commission, a quorum of the PSC consists of three Members. Even though there were three members, as mentioned earlier Mr. Akeel was not attending meetings of the Commission. Hence, Mr. Yarde used this opportunity at his whims to manipulate the Commission and carried out the wishes of the Government.

I remind of this period to draw parallels with what is transpiring now regarding Mr. Paul Slowe and his accusations of interference by the Executive. I recognize too the statement of the Opposition Leader on the matter. Mr. Harmon is singing a new tune from his previous incarnation when he was a willing collaborator in seeking to oust, I daresay illegally, from a constitutionally insulated post.

From what I have read and heard, the Government has taken an arm’s length approach to the matter and has reserved its actions in keeping with the Constitution. This is 180 degrees at variance with what I was forced to endure. Mr. Slowe should not even be allowed to occupy the position of Chairman because he too has been charged by the police. I see invocation of red herrings from Slowe as a pretext to derail the course of law and to trump up popular support. We all must abide with the laws of our land. In as much as I was upset by the actions of the then Granger Administration the rule of law triumphed, and I trust as a democratic, freedom loving society our laws will attract the respect it deserves. Therefore, I trust to put to rest the warped interpretations bandied about by certain opposition elements who appear to be up to mischief making.

Respectfully submitted,

Carvil Duncan