CANU operation yields $10m in ganja at Line Path

After days of surveillance, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Wednesday unearthed $10M worth of suspected cannabis at Corentyne, Berbice.

It is suspected that the drugs, which amounted to 80 kilogrammes were due to be transported to neighbouring Suriname for resale.

In a press release yesterday, CANU confirmed that the discovery was made around 17.30hrs at Goat Dam, Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to the release, a team of officers proceeded to the area and conducted surveillance for persons who were supposed to be transporting several bags of suspected narcotics.

After about two hours, CANU said three individuals were seen walking towards the officers from within the cane field.

“The officers then emerged from their positions, identified themselves and shouted out to the said individuals not to move,” the agency noted.

However, the individuals ran through the cane field and fled. They were not pursued by the officers.

“The Officers did not pursue the individuals due to a canal separating the dam from the cane field,” CANU said.

The area was searched and 10 bulky parcels were found wrapped in transparent plastic. The parcels were examined and processed.

According to CANU, the operation has been ongoing for the past four days.

“CANU along with the GRA and Police will continue to carry out operations to stem the flow of narcotics across our borders and also to work with Community Police Groups in various communities to ensure that ‘drug blocks’ do not become established,” the statement said.