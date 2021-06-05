Address the social and economic factors that make boys more vulnerable to abuse

Dear Editor,

The relationships that children have with their families, has an enormous role to play in the life experiences they have and in their development into adulthood. While we live in a patriarchal society that places value on the young male child, we also live in a society that views all children as second-class citizens and treats them accordingly. This directly places children at risk of all forms of abuse and there are many factors that contribute towards sexual violence against children. Amongst these, poverty, neglect and lack of education can often combine and create circumstances that make children more vulnerable to abuse. Focused protection of young boys is often neglected in familial and state interventions as they are seen as not being as vulnerable to sexual violence as girls. While sexual abuse against girls is often reported at higher levels, sexual abuse of boys is far more common that is regularly acknowledged. Part of this has to do with lower reporting rates of boys given the ideas of masculinity that frame their victimization as being one of weakness. Families have an important role to play in breaking down a lot of the toxic ideals that impact the ways in which they raise and protect boys. The gendered way of raising children continues to result in creating unsafe environments for young boys where they are groomed to be both victims and perpetrators of violence. Over the years, there have been several cases reported to ChildLinK that has demonstrated the way in which sexual predators have preyed not only on vulnerable children, but also their families. Families that are impoverished and have low educational levels are less inclined to question the motivations of those they believe are trying to offer them and their child a better life. Predators are aware of this fact and will often choose to groom family members first through gifts and money before making their interest in the child known. This interest can often take the form of them offering mentorship and jobs to the child. Some predators even tend to go as far as offering to adopt the child and provide them “better” lives in order to get unfettered access to them. These factors demonstrate how important it is that families develop an environment of protection around young boys. This means moving away from the idea that boys must fight their own battles and do not need protection. The stereotype of the alpha male needs to be challenged as its maintenance has disastrous impacts on the self-esteem and behaviors of young boys and men as those who have been abused feel significant shame at not being able to protect themselves. State interventions surrounding children’s freedom from violence would also have to address the social and economic factors that often come together to make them more vulnerable to abuse.

Sincerely,

Akola Thompson

Blue Umbrella Consultant