Wickets in clusters, injured pacers hurt us -Blackwood

Skipper of Blackwood’s XI, Jermaine Blackwood, believes that a batting collapse coupled with injuries to two of his frontline pacers affected the outcome of West Indies’ lone intra-squad four-day match.

Blackwood’s XI lost by three wickets to Hamilton’s XI in a one-off West Indies four-day match dubbed a ‘Best v Best’ contest.

Blackwood’s XI won the toss and opted to bat, posting 264.

Hamilton’s XI replied with 224 in their first innings.

Blackwood’s XI was rolled over in the second innings for 178 and, in response; Hamilton’s XI reached 313 for seven to secure victory.

“I think the first day was very good. I think John [Campbell] and Shai [Hope] started well first up. I think they batted session well in the session but I think after tea we lost wickets in clusters and in the second innings the same

thing again,” Blackwood stated.

Hope was integral in both innings, following up his first innings score of 79 with 106 in the second innings. However, Blackwood’s 85 in the first innings was the only other half century to come from the XI.

Blackwood XI’s bowling order was also depleted with two of their fast bowlers experiencing discomfort.

According to information from the camp, Shannon Gabriel was experiencing some tightness in his right hamstring and Nial Smith was experiencing some discomfort in his lower back.

Blackwood believed that had the two been on the field the result could have been different.

When asked if the pair would have made a difference, Blackwood responded, “Oh for sure because the pace of Shannon and Smith with the extra pace and I think if those guys were on the field it would be a different outcome.”

Smith sent down a dozen overs in the first innings bagging 3-35 while Gabriel bowled 8.5 overs and took 2-16. In the second innings however, Smith bowled just five balls and Gabriel 1.4 overs