Blackwood struggles again but DaSilva shines amid showers

MANCHESTER, England, CMC – Jermaine Blackwood’s struggles with the bat continued but reserve Joshua DaSilva shone with an unbeaten half-century on a rain-hit day two of the four-day ‘inter-squad’ warm-up match here yesterday.

On a bleak day in the northwest when only 34 overs were possible, Jason Holder’s XI crawled to 120 for five, with the right-handed DaSilva stroking 60 not out.

Another reserve Sunil Ambris chipped in with 25 but Blackwood managed only one and Test captain Holder made just five.

Uncapped fast bowler Chemar Holder impressed with two for 15 from his five overs.

Blackwood’s form will be cause for some concern especially since he is expected to feature in the West Indies XI for the opening Test next week in Southampton.

The leading scorer in the West Indies domestic first class championship, Blackwood made three and 15 in last week’s three-day tour match also staged here at Old Trafford, leaving him short of time in the middle ahead of the first Test. Holder’s failure yesterday also left him without a significant score on the tour after suffering a first-ball ‘duck’ in his only innings of the opening warm-up.

DaSilva, meanwhile, relishing in his first-ever senior team call-up, made the most of the opportunity in an innings that required 107 deliveries, just short of three hours, and included eight fours.

Significantly, he posted 79 for the second wicket with Ambris to pull his side around after left-hander Shayne Moseley was bowled first ball of the day by speedster Oshane Thomas.

Ambris, who struck a half-century in the first warm-up, faced 46 balls in nearly an hour-and-a-half before becoming Chemar Holder’s first wicket.

His dismissal triggered another slide as Holder’s XI lost four wickets for 29 runs.

Monday’s first day was abandoned due to rain and further showers and chilly temperatures are in the forecast for today.

West Indies clash with England in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting July 8.