Minibus driver dies in three-vehicle accident at Dora

Minibus driver Mark Ault died on Sunday night in an accident involving three vehicles at Dora on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway. Three other persons were injured.

The police in a statement yesterday said that inquiries disclosed that Ault in minibus # PKK 3866 was proceeding north along the western side of the Dora Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway. At the same time hire car # HC 9662, driven by Lindon Lamaizon, age 51, of Brusche Dam, Friendship Village, East Coast Demerara was proceeding in the opposite direction and ended up in the path of the said minibus. The right side of the hire car collided with the rear wheel of the minibus causing the driver of the minibus to lose control.