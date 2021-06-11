Taxi driver charged over Dora fatal accident

The taxi driver involved in the accident that claimed the life of bus driver Mark Ault on Sunday night at Dora Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, was on Wednesday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and released on $620,000 bail.

Lindon Lamaizon, 51, of Brusche Dam, Friend-ship Village, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magis-trate’s Court, where it was alleged that on June 6, 2021, he drove hire car HC 9662 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Ault.

He was also charged with failure to render assistance.