Ninvalle pledges gov’t’s support for Olympic-bound Edghill

Newly appointed Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, has pledged the government’s support for Olympic Games bound table tennis player, Chelsea Edghill.
Ninvalle’s pledge was made yesterday during a courtesy call by the athlete, her mother, Deidre Edghill and president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association, (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe.
In his first day at the Middle Street office, Ninvalle assured the 24-year-old talent that the National Sports Commission (NSC) was looking forward to working with the GTTA in ensuring that she receives the support needed.