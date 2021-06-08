P&P Insurance Brokers on board with Chelsea Edghill

P&P Insurance Brokers yesterday made a financial contribution to Chelsea Edghill to assist with her preparation for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The presentation was made at P&P Office at 273 Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

In brief remarks, Jaya Panday, Account Executive of P&P Insurance, said that P&P was very happy to support Edghill and wished her all the best.

She said P&P has an outstanding record in the discharge of its corporate social responsibilities adding that the presentation was just another manifestation of that record.

Panday also congratulated Edghill on all the hard work she has been putting in and said that she was sure that she will make Guyana proud.

In response, Edghill thanked Panday and P&P Insurance company and promised to do her very best.

She also remarked that over the years, P&P Insurance company has consistently supported table tennis.