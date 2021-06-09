Flooding eases in Region Nine

Floodwaters have significantly receded in Region Nine over the last few days but according to Chairman Bryan Allicock, residents are bracing for a second hit now that rainfall has resumed.

Allicock told Stabroek News yesterday that water had receded by three feet in Lethem and significantly in other areas across the region. However, he noted that after a break in the weather pattern over the past few days, the torrential rains returned as of yesterday. This, he said, will soon be joined by the inflow of waters into the Takutu and Ireng rivers from Brazil’s Rio Branco prompting him to comment, “We are preparing for a second flooding,”

More than a thousand residents from Region Nine have been affected by seasonal flooding which has seen water levels across the region reaching record highs. As a result, crops have been destroyed and livestock have drowned.