GABF looking to promote gender equality

Following the International Federation of Association Basketball (FIBA) thorough survey on the global state of the women’s game, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) is committed and determined to advance gender parity in the discipline.

This was disclosed by GABF General Secretary Patrick Haynes.

According to Haynes, “The GABF is determined to promote gender equality in basketball and to use the potential of the sport to promote equality in its broadest sense. We intend to use this report as an invaluable input into the GABF’s strategic priorities. We are confident that this will lead to the implementation of a women’s national championship and an increased number of women playing basketball and 3×3 basketball in Guyana.”

FIBA, in an effort to develop women’s basketball across all sectors, initiated an online survey to ascertain the respective involvement of females amongst its membership.

The release disclosed, “The baseline survey, presented to FIBA’s 213 National Federation members, has enabled FIBA to measure and evaluate the global landscape of women’s basketball, with the purpose of the review to aid in informing and tailoring strategic implementation plans for FIBA. FIBA’s aim is to increase the number of women playing, coaching and officiating, to grow the number of fans of the women’s game and to ensure that more women are involved in the governance of the sport within the FIBA family.

In terms of the local landscape, it was highlighted that Guyana possesses 350 registered female players which is divided into 300 juniors and 50 seniors. Similarly, it was revealed that Guyana has two elite coaches at the national level, with a further two at the WABC level. There is also only one elite level referee.

Meanwhile, the survey illustrated that Guyana possesses national teams at the U15, U16, U17 and senior levels inclusive of 3×3, with no programmes at the U18, U19 and U20 divisions.

The review also underlined the lack of a senior women’s national league, as well as the nonexistence of a women’s basketball strategy.

On the administrative side, the study pointed out that only one female sits on the nine member national federation board and that three women are employed directly with the federation in comparison to 10 males.

The survey which featured 130 questions, covered several topics inclusive of players and national teams, clubs and domestic competitions, to governance, communications, marketing and operational structures. The survey, which was completed by 172 member states, was sent out in May 2020, with data collection concluding in November of the aforesaid year.

Among the key highlights of the report include: (1). 83% of National Federations have a senior women’s national team (2). 3×3 popularity is growing incredibly fast, with 23 nations represented at the first season of the FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series in 2019, with stops at 15 different locations around the world (3). 8.1 million fans on FIBA’s women’s events websites in 2019 and (4). USA tops the standings with 1.8 million licensed female players registered by their National Federation, with Japan, France, Spain, Australia and Russia.