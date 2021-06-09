Fowler, Sanmoogan at High Performance Camp

Toyko-bound swimmers, Jamila Sanmoogan and Andrew Fowler are currently training at the Aura Aquatics facility in Florida, United States of America.

This is according to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) which detailed that the duo are at the FINA high performance training camp as part of their preparation for the Olympics.

GASA indicated that the initiative, which began on June 1, has the support of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

It will run until July 10 under FINA approved coach Gianluca Alberani.

According to GASA, Fowler departed Guyana for the camp on June 1 while Sanmoogan’s departure is still pending due to commitments with school.

Meanwhile, young swimmer, Leon Seaton, who is currently on a scholarship at the AZURA facility, is scheduled to return to Guyana at the end of this month.

Additionally, a team of local swimmers is set to depart Guyana to take part in a regional meet in The Bahamas at the end of the month.

“We are extremely grateful to the Olympic Association for supporting this initiative and we know our swimmers will benefit greatly from this taking into consideration all the challenges we face” stated GASA President Dwayne Scott.