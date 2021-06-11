CDB must pick up pace of service to borrowing countries – PM Mitchell

Just over a month after the St Lucian-born Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon assumed office as President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and in the wake of media reports in the region tagging his predecessor’s ten-year occupancy of office as a tenure of growth, Grenada’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell is challenging the Bank to assume a more aggressive posture in its approach to helping borrowing member countries (BMC) address development challenges.

During a virtual telephone conversation between Mitchell and Leon last week, the customarily outspoken Grenadian Prime Minister told the new CDB President that “these are tough times for the region, and the CDB and its personnel have to become even more innovative in serving member states.”