Gov’t to set record straight on Walter Rodney assassination, honour legacy

On the eve of the 41st anniversary of his death in a bomb blast, the PPP/C government yesterday announced a series of actions to honour the life and legacy of then WPA Leader Dr Walter Rodney and to set the record straight about his slaying.

Rodney’s assassination on June 13th 1980 at the age of 38 has seen decades of attempts by his family to have the facts surrounding his demise be ascertained but these efforts were thwarted under the PNC which had been accused of orchestrating his killing and there were also periods under PPP/C governments when no actions were taken.

Yesterday, Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC announced a raft of measures in the National Assembly which he said were approved after Rodney’s family approach-ed President Irfaan Ali for assistance to honour the late historian and to set the record straight on his death. Nandlall identified the family members as Rodney’s wife Dr. Patricia Rodney and children, Shaka Rodney, Kanini Rodney-Phillips MD and Asha T. Rodney.