Police football coach held with unlicensed gun -says villagers handed over weapon to him after attempted robbery

Calvin Allen, the coach of the Guyana Police Force’s football club, was arrested yesterday after he was found with a firearm and several live rounds in his possession.

The arrest was made by officers attached to the Brickdam Police Station during a mobile patrol in ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

According to the police, the football coach, 43, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia was in ‘C’ Field, Sophia, walking when he was stopped and searched.