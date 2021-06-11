GJ international describes recent move to Jamaica premier league outfit as ‘stepping stone’ to bigger achievements

Golden Jaguars international, Kevin Layne, has described his recent move to Jamaica premier league outfit, Mount Pleasant Football Academy, as a wonderful experience and a possible stepping stone and pathway to bigger achievements.

This was disclosed during an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport yesterday. According to the powerfully built centre-half, Jamaica is a pathway for Caribbean players to earn an opportunity to play in the more established leagues in the Concacaf region.

“It is a great experience because as a young baller, everyone knows that Jamaica is a pathway to the bigger leagues like the MLS and USL. It’s been a great experience, the entire training setup is different. It’s not like us, it’s a very competitive and professional environment. Everything is laid out, your entire program,” the footballer was quoted as saying.

Layne, who has been capped nine times for the senior men’s program, inked a lucrative six-month contract with the Jamaican outfit in December 2020. Mount Pleasant Football Academy is a Jamaican professional club based in the parish of Saint Ann.

The club currently plies its trade in the premier league, the nation’s foremost football tournament. The club gained promotion for the first time to the then Red Stripe Premier League via the playoffs on July 1, 2018, after finishing second during the four team table.

When asked if a contract extension is currently in the pipeline, the Berbice native responded, “The extension is already there, I will sign it when I get back because there is opportunity out there for everyone. I would be glad if a few more of my young brothers can get that type of exposure and opportunity.”

The centre-half who has served as the captain of the U-17 program, stated that the difference between Guyana and Jamaica is that the latter administers football in a much more structured and professional manner, which provides the consistency required to develop.

He explained, “The difference is that, the only way you can get better if you’re on it consistently. That is the biggest difference, they [Jamaica] pay attention to detail, and they pay attention to everything. It’s not that they have more exceptional players than us or that we can’t compete, but the consistency is there and they will always have an edge because of that. Everything is more programmed and more structured in Jamaica. That is the big difference.”

Layne, 23, who was a member of the Golden Jaguars squad which failed to qualify for the second round in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, added, “It was an eye opening experience. At times when we are home in Guyana, we wonder why we can’t be at their level and when I get there, I see why we can’t be at their level. If you treat the game bad, the game will treat you bad. If you don’t put in the effort and try to get better you won’t get better.”