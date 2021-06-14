‘Baby Boy’ charged with stealing cellphone, cash

A man who has multiple pending matters before a City Court was on June 3rd charged with stealing a cellphone and cash from a woman and granted bail.

Desmond McPherson called ‘Baby Boy’, of Lot 1 Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, was taken before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he denied the charge against him.

It is alleged that on June 2, at Dowding Street, Kitty, while in the company of another, he robbed Julian Dow of a Samsung cell phone, valued $160,000 and $153,500 in cash for a total value of $313,500. He was placed on $100,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until July 9.