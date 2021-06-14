Over 300 cops have tested positive for COVID to date -50% of all members of force have had at least one vaccine

Just over 300 members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to date, according to the Officer-in-charge of the Welfare Department, Deputy Superintendent Jewel Sullivan, who says 50% of all the law enforcers have so far received at least one vaccine.

During an interview with Stabroek News on Wednesday, Sullivan confirmed that a total of 303 members of the force, of various ranks, tested positive for COVID-19, with no death reported.

It is unclear how many of these ranks may have contracted the virus while on duty. “…Police duty is not in office [or the] station alone. It’s all over; through the length and breadth of the country. So in a case like this, you can’t say whether they went to the hospital, the station or a home and get it because remember it has to do with arresting and so and arresting is all physical touch and all of that,” Sullivan said.