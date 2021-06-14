Guyana News

Over 300 cops have tested positive for COVID to date

-50% of all members of force have had at least one vaccine

Deputy Superintendent Jewel Sullivan
Just over 300 members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to date, according to the Officer-in-charge of the Welfare Department, Deputy Superintendent Jewel Sullivan, who says 50% of all the law enforcers have so far received at least one vaccine.

During an interview with Stabroek News on Wednesday, Sullivan confirmed that a total of 303 members of the force, of various ranks, tested positive for COVID-19, with no death reported.

It is unclear how many of these ranks may have contracted the virus while on duty. “…Police duty is not in office [or the] station alone. It’s all over; through the length and breadth of the country. So in a case like this, you can’t say whether they went to the hospital, the station or a home and get it because remember it has to do with arresting and so and arresting is all physical touch and all of that,” Sullivan said.