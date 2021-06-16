Harmon questions due diligence over vaccines from Dubai sheik

The opposition APNU+AFC yesterday asked for an explanation on due diligence of the purchase of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines, following government’s revelation in the National Assembly on Monday night that the jabs were procured from Dubai’s Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum who has been linked to the sheltering of a wanted Pakistani national and Norwegian fraudster.

“A full explanation … is demanded of President Irfaan Ali by the Guyanese people,” a release from Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

On Monday night during the sitting of the National Assembly and responding to questions from the Opposition, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony had revealed that Guyana had purchased over $2B in Sputnik vaccines from Sheik Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum’s company. Al-Maktoum had visited Guyana last year November in a blaze of publicity and ostensibly to invest in various sectors here including agriculture. There has been no further word on this.