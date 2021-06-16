Man appeals conviction for murdering brother-in-law

Sentenced to 60 years back in March after being convicted for the 2016 murder of his brother-in-law, Les Charles Critchlow has lodged an appeal to his conviction and sentence, arguing that he did not have a fair trial.

In his notice of appeal to the Guyana Court of Appeal, Critchlow said that following the death of his attorney Maxwell McKay who died before the conclusion of his trial in February, he was provided with another attorney who according to him, did not “produce everything in his case.”

Critchlow argues that this state of affairs which followed the death of his initial attorney, resulted in him having an unfair trial.